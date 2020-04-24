Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take turns for their four children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have found the solution for the care of their four children and make time for them : they share the tasks and spaces.

Being confined with four children can push to the end. This is what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to to experiment currently. “It’s chaos at home”, a-t-on revealed with the magazine “People“this Thursday, April 23, 2020. With North (6 years), Holy (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and Psalm (11 months), the couple has been struggling to contain the hyperactivity of the little band. “Kanye escapes into his office to work. He left Kim to take a break last week when he took the children in Wyoming. They take turns to take care of the children”, a-t-is added. In fact, the two stars had made the acquisition a few months ago two ranchers in this region for several tens of thousands of dollars.

A castle life

When the clan West-Kardashian met in his home in Los Angeles, the children spend most of their time watching movies in their large cinema room, as was given the star of reality tv magazine “Vogue“. And to add : “the Whole family has spent the last few nights before the children transform the room into a real castle with beds everywhere. (…) My daughter is the guardian of the fort. If you get out of bed that it has designated, it is a problem,” she joked.

In regards to the home school, the one who is studying law to pass the bar referred to the subject at a “target=”_self”>interview with virtual with Jimmy Fallon. “To be the teacher of four young children… well, only two are in school, I have to hide from those who are not yet”, she explained with a sense of humor, ensuring that the parents should be tolerant of themselves and that the priority was to do “the best we can”.

