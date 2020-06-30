Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tease the canvas after this shot again unlikely on their ranch for $ 14 million

People and royalty

The photo session has left many fans speechless…

In terms of costumes out of the ordinary, Kim K. and Kanye West have once again struck hard. The couple released this Sunday on Instagram for a photo session at his ranch in Wyoming to $ 14 million. Standing on the terrace, you can see Kim Kardashian in the face, and then again, embracing her husband, dressed in latex, red blood quite original. The creation is signed Mowalola Ogunlesi, a british fashion designer from Nigeria. This is in addition to the new stylist named by Kanye West for the next collaboration Yeezy West with Gap, which will begin in the year 2021. For his part, the rapper sported also of black leather.

Many observers have commented on the choice of the background of the two pictures – he screams, sometimes even to the touch – others have preferred to dwell on their costumes spectacular. One thing is for sure, the couple has once again managed to get you to talk. In the photo caption, Kim Kardashian was, she simply want a “happy Sunday “ for their fans.

Imagine that you are going to Craig Tara n Kanye West n Kim Kardashian were in the caravan next to you https://t.co/UQiYbXlfZz — Slex (@AlexxSeymourr) June 29, 2020