Kim Kardashian and Kanye West : the Owners of a new ranch in the countryside

Kanye West fell in love with Wyoming in 2018. The husband of Kim Kardashian and dad to their four children (North, St., Chicago, and Psalm, 6 years, 4 years, 22 months and 6 months) were isolated to produce several albums released this year. The musician, 42-year-old made a second major acquisition, after you become the owner of the ranch that Monster Lake last September.

Although it is more close to nature and God, Kanye West does not depart too much from the fervour of Los Angeles ! He and his wife have bought for 3 million dollars, a new property of over 360 m2 on a plot of over 6 hectares, at Hidden Hills. The couple has the ambition to develop a farm and an area of the horse.