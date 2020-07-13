Kim Kardashian and Kanye West : the reasons of the disagreements

The 4th of July, it was announced the big news : Kanye West will be candidate in the upcoming us presidential elections. An announcement with much fanfare, but that does not have the unanimous support of his own family. Because if his wife Kim Kardashian, he argues, is not, however, agree with the hypothetical programme of the rapper and some of their positions.

In an interview granted to the magazine” Forbes “he explained his point of view and their ideas for the united states. Kanye West, in particular, says : “I am against abortion because I am the word of the Bible. Family planning has been put in place in cities for the supremacy of the whites to do the work of the devil. “With regard to vaccination, he writes :” most of our kids ended up paralyzed after being vaccinated… So when we are told that it is a vaccine that eradicated the Covid19, I am extremely careful. It is the mark of the beast. We want to implant microchips, they want all kinds of things to fall in the gates of Paradise. ”

Closely with the that Kim Kardashian would be in total disagreement that could lead to arguments in your relationship. A friend of the star of reality tv is assigned to” Entertainment Tonight “and he explained :” The family of Kanye supports him in his project of the race to the White House, but do not agree with this recent interview. Kim Kardashian will support him always, but she does not always have to agree with him. This is what makes their relationship so special. “The campaign is just the beginning of the couple, that will even show a face to the kingdom is serious consideration after the next election.