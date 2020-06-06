Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: They’re No Longer on the Same Page

The containment, decreed by the authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus, deprives the stars of their freedom of movement. This restriction had consequences on the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Lovers are no longer on the same wavelength, an assertion that follows the tensions noted within the couple.

The info is signed Us Weekly! Citing an unidentified source, the American site reveals that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live at different rates during the confinement. ” She gets up early and plays sports and wakes up late. Kim plays sports non-stop (…). Kanye has more difficulty because he does not have a small organized routine like Kim “, explains l ‘indic of Us Weekly.

Despite this difference, the tensions between the two superstars, who have just commemorated their 6 years of marriage, have subsided. Kanye, whom his wife criticized for not being sufficiently involved in the tasks of their home, ” now makes sure that Kim has time for her and to relax “.

The situation has therefore improved among the West! Another anonymous source told the British tabloid The Sun that parents of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West (6, 4, 2 years and 1 year) lived apart, at two ends of their Hidden Hills home. ” [Kim Kardashian] is frustrated because Kanye is not taking on his share of the responsibilities of the family. They occupy different ends of the house to stay on good terms, ” she said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took advantage of the confinement to put things flat. Us Weekly informant writes: ” They had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, about Kim’s goals in law, and about Kanye’s business ideas. Kim tries to keep the family together, especially for the sake of the children. “