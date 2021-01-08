KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST TOWARDS DIVORCE: THEY WOULD HAVE LEFT FOR MONTHS ALREADY

The marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would come to an end.

The star and the rapper have been breaking up for months and are now preparing a separation agreement, with a view to filing the divorce papers.

” They have been living separate lives for several months now – said a source of UsWeekly, one of the first American magazines to launch the news – Kim, and Kanye have not been on the same page in a while. Her friends are surprised that is waiting so long to file for a divorce. ”

Also according to the newspaper, there would have been ” a big fight in early December “, which would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back and left the 40-year-old ” very angry ” with the 43-year-old.

So they wouldn’t have spent the Christmas holidays together, even if they would have met lately so that he could see the children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in 2014 in Florence, Italy, and have four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months.

Before filling out divorce papers, they would like to privately find a separation agreement.

” They’ve gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple for months, they see each other for the sake of their children but live apart, ” an E! News insider added. Kim knows the marriage is over, she’s known for a while. ‘ “.

” Now she wants to make sure she’s making the right decisions for the kids. She wants a separation agreement before she formally fills in the papers and they’re already talking about it. Kim wants PR scrutiny of the divorce, as she was taken aback by the fact that the news is out. ”

For this Kim Kardashian would have recruited the lawyer Laura Wasser, known for having worked for other celebrities. For example, he represented Liam Hemsworth in the divorce from Miley Cyrus, Johnny Depp during the separation from Amber Heard, Anna Faris during the one with Chris Pratt.