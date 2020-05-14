Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, trip to New York with their children

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West emerged in New York with three of their children to attend the mass of the rapper to the church Greater Allen.

While the output of the ninth studio album by Kanye West, “Jesus is King”, is imminent (but always postponed for the time being), his wife Kim Kardashian and three of their children appeared at his side in New York this weekend. Sunday, September 29, 2019, the star of reality tv and the rapper were photographed while on their way to Greater Allen, an episcopal church located in Queens, where the singer hosted his traditional “Sunday Service, Sunday mass, animated by a gospel choir.

For this new family outing, Kim and Kanye were accompanied by North (6 years), Holy one (3 and a half years) and Chicago (20 months). Only was missing the last of the siblings, Psalm (4 months), which appeared in the arms of his mother last week in Los Angeles.

The small Chicago so adorable with her quilts

Dressed in a tan pants and a white tank top, Kim Kardashian had all the allure of the mom relaxed at the side of her small. The adorable Chicago was covered with quilts, while St and North were almost matched in pants, printed – camo for the youngest, the colours of zebra for the eldest. The whole family was floor of the new sneakers of the line Adidas Yeezy Boost designed by Kanye West.

On the same day, the star of “The incredible family Kardashian” was entering its page Instagram to post a photograph where she’s seen kissing her husband. A cliché uncommon for the couple that is accustomed to avoid public displays of affection. “Long live KimYe”, has commented on Khloé Kardashian. In couple since 2012, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were celebrated in may for their five years of marriage.

