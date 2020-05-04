Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unveil their Christmas card

This Christmas 2019 will be (very) minimalist for the family Kardashian-West. On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared on her behalf Instagram a Christmas card very sleek on which she is posing alongside her husband, rapper Kanye West and their child North, St., Chicago, and Psalm.
Not glitter, sugars, of barley, of gifts wrapped in gold ribbons or fir trees covered with decoration in the program. The couple and their children are posing on stairs blameless (surely, those of their house in Los Angeles, in the neighborhood of Calabasas).
“The Christmas Card 2019-family West”, merely commented on the star of reality tv.
As Tradition demands, we can expect to discover soon a new Christmas card from Kim on the side of her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.