Kim Kardashian and Kanye West victims of a hack on Twitter !

OMG ! Kanye West and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, the victims of the piracy ? The pair of shock has to deal with a hack, massive on Twitter…

So it is not a good day for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In fact, the two stars to submit to the yoke of a hackeur on Twitter. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

A good number of people that face a hacking mass. Yes, the stars are iconic that are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their Twitter account hacked.

On the other hand, these are not the only celebrities to pay the price. In addition to Kim K and You, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden but also Elon Musk and Barack Obama are in the collimator of this genius of the web.

Renowned brands, such as Apple and Uber, have also seen your account of short circuit. You should not make really fun to Kanye West, husband of Kim Kardashian, that has to do with his campaign….

Specifically, the hackeur has published tweets without the knowledge of their victims. In these, there was an address to which to send the bitcoins with the aim of doubling this amount.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to detect this type of fraud. Tweets in question, have as well quickly been removedif it’s those of Kim K or his associates.

Kim Kardashian, Obama, Kanye West… Victims of identity theft in mass

That said, what are not less than 1116 000 dollars of bitcoins that have been diverted in this address fraudulently. A sacred pactolus, all in all… To solve this defect, Twitter has gone to great lengths.

The certificate the accounts of a small check mark, as the account of Kim Kardashianhave been , therefore, the prohibition of the publication for 3 hours. However, the shares of Twitter fell 4% in exchange because of this little quack !

It is also a bad news for Kim Kardashian and all the other celebs victims of this hacking mass. With the hope that the blue Bird will quickly find a solution to this piracy the mass…

