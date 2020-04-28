Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit a sex therapist

According to a close to the couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the two stars would pass through currently in a difficult situation, which leads them to consult a sex therapist.

The site Radar Online reveals the intimacy between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would actually be in danger. And this is not the first time they make a call to a specialist to get out of the impasse : “They have already tried this method a few years ago, and it had saved their marriage. They are hoping to renew the feat,” said this close to the couple.

The two stars had in fact consulted after the traumatic episode of the burglary in paris by 2016 where Kim Kardashian had been chosen under the threat of a weapon.

Now, what are the agendas particularly responsible for the torque that would be in question.

According to the close to the couple, Kim Kardashian and her husband “talk about their frustrations in the face of an advisor who gives them tips on how to open up to one another and to communicate better”. And the problem would be more profound, because this source says that “the advisor makes suggestions to revive their sex life”.

The fault of the religion ? In the past few months, Kanye West gives sermons at church every Sunday and criticized some outfits daring of his wife, as the one she wore at the Met Gala.