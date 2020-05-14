Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wedding under voltage

Since a few weeks and the beginning of the containment, rumors give way to tensions within the couple formed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are they going through a difficult period ? It is in any case what was said in the magazine “Us Weekly“for several weeks. On 29 April, the publication had explained that the containment was a real test for the famous couple. “Kim and Kanye are much argued during the quarantine. Kanye tape really on the nerves of Kim”, had been slipped. In question, the lack of involvement on the rapper’s 42-year-old, who is focusing all his energy on his projects, and his creations, away from his family. “Kim has the feeling that all the parenting duties are based on it. It is frustrated that Kanye is not helping her with the children,” had been added.

This week, “Us Weekly“sinks the nail, and reaffirms that the marriage of the two stars is under tension. “Kim feels that she needs to take a little space and keep their distance from Kanye”, a-t-on said may 13. Proof is, it is only as the star of reality-tv 39-year-old was spotted on may 5, staying in a beachfront property in Malibu. Not only the mother of North (6 years), Holy (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and Psalm (1 year) has the impression of not being able to rely on her husband, but she criticised also want to “control” every aspect of his life. “She tries to be a good mother, to concentrate on his law studies and his professional commitments, but all of this is very hard without Kanye to help him as much as it should. (…) Kim had the impression that he was trying to impose its point of view on every aspect of his life”, a-t-on continued.

The crisis of too much ?

This would in any case not the first time that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a turbulence zone. In his album “Ye”, released in 2018, the artist had admitted in his song “Wouldn’t Leave” his wife had lived very badly, some of his statements controversial, as when he said that “slavery is a choice”. The comments for which he later apologized. “My wife calls me screaming at me, telling me that we are going to lose everything / I had to calm her down because she could no longer breathe / I told her that she could leave me now but she didn’t want to”, rappait it.

As for the behavior possessive of Kanye, Kim has often shared anecdotes about it. Always 2018, it was explained in the show of Ellen DeGeneres, the rapper took very badly the fact that they post pictures of her naked on social networks. “Sometimes I really, really need me let off some steam, I feel comfortable in my own skin, I do a lot of sport and I worked hard. And I post something, and it’s going to upset him. It is a cycle,” she said

In an episode of “The incredible family Kardashian” released in October 2019 and filmed five months ago, the mother of the family had also revealed that the singer had found her outfit at the Met Gala too sexy. “You me files of the anxiety. I don’t need this negative energy where you tell me that you’re not up for that I’m wearing that tight dress”, she said. “You are my wife, and it affects me when your photos are too sexy” replied Kanye.

In couple since 2012, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in Italy in may 2014. In addition to these crises, their marriage has also been put to the test by the health problems of the creator of the brand Yeezy, who has been diagnosed with bipolar about three years.

