Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were ready to break up in 2018?

It’s official! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced. And it would be several years since they would get along.

Last I heard, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a divorce. According to TMZ, in addition to the rapper’s mental health, some of his ideas were right for his marriage to the businesswoman.

Right now, Kim Kardashian’s private life is often the fat cabbage of the tabloid press! And for good reason, the star has asked Kanye West for a divorce.

And on the Web, rumors are rife. “He understands that (…) Kim’s had enough of him. In fact, he’s also tired of being involved with the Kardashians for a while,” a source close to the Kimye’s said for Page Six.

But also: “Especially with her mother (Kris Jenner), who occupies an important place in all the major decisions, she makes (…). For her part, Kim Kardashian would have done everything to save their marriage.

Diagnosed with “bipolar”, the interpreter of “Stronger” would often have made him live a real hell. But he would also have disappointed the influencer because of his escapades.

In 2018, North’s parents are reported to have experienced some turbulence within their relationship. That year, Kim Kardashian had seen red when Kanye West told anyone who wanted to hear her that “slavery was a choice.”

His outrageous comments had “horrified” the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. But also all their entourage!

KIM KARDASHIAN DIDN’T UNDERSTAND KANYE WEST ANYMORE!

A source close to Kim Kardashian has made rare revelations for “TMZ” about this controversy. “They went through a very difficult period as a result of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments.”

But also: “It took them a long time to get past it, but they were finally able to do it. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed North’s abortion [in July 2020], it was the breaking point of their marriage.”

Remember last summer, Kanye West then launched into the race for the White House had puzzled his fans and the media by claiming at a rally that he had wanted to stop Kim Kardashian’sfirst pregnancy.

“My father wanted my mother to have an abortion with me. My mother saved my life. There wouldn’t have been a Kanye West because my father was too busy, “Kanye West tearfully told a stunned assembly before saying, “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! ».

According to People, Kim Kardashian would never forgive her for sharing “something so private.” In addition, Kim Kardashian had also had to deal with the rapper’s rather “confused” attacks on Twitter. Atmosphere!

