Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be in a love triangle with Meek Mill – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

While we are in the midst of the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, against all odds, Kim Kardashian is talking about her relationship with returns shocks. In fact, the star of 39 years, Kim Kardashian, fricoterait with several other men in the back of her husband Kanye West.

Married since 2014 with Kanye West and with that he raises 4 children, Kim returns the image of a woman happy and fulfilled in love. While it reveals how Kim Kardashian is trying to prevent the release of a book based on her sex-tape, an item of information emerges, according to which Kim would be unfaithful to Kanye West.

<< Kim serait infidèle à Kanye et entretiendrait des relations extra-conjugales avec plusieurs autres hommes>> revealed Ace showbiz.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian would take advantage of the absence of her husband to schedule an appointment with the rapper Meek Mill, who is none other than the ex of Nicki Minaj and was also seen with good numbers of other men again. The informant reports that the rapper Meek, the lover of Kim, would be of advantage to be in an exclusive relationship with her, he would have tired of having to share the star with his other conquests.

The lover of Kim is told that her husband would be informed of the infidelity of his wife but would have preferred to keep this a secret.

In the meantime, the reaction to Kim about this, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has sown the seed of doubt about her desire to have a fourth child with Scott Disick.

