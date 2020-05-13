Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner mocked the Emmy Awards

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were on the scene of the Emmy Awards for the award of the best achievement for a reality tv show.

Sunday September 22, 2019, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the many personalities who were displaced in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to attend the 71st edition of the Emmy Awards, the famous awards sacrant programs of american television. Come, arm in arm, the two sisters were on their 31 to take the pose in front of photographers. The wife of Kanye West was very sexy in a black dress low-cut Vivienne Westwood, while the top of 23-year-old was chic and colorful in a dress, the floral designer Richard Quinn.

“ The tv is captivating when it is made by authentic people “

All smiles, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are mounted on stage during the evening to put the price of the best achievement for a reality tv show. The stars of “The incredible family Kardashian” have handed the trophy to RuPaul, known to television viewers for his show focused on his contest of drag queens, “Rupaul’s Drag Race”. Prior to this, as shown in several videos posted on social networks, the duo has been mocked by the spectators when Kim gave words of introduction, which have the effect of a bomb. “Our family is the first to find out how much the tv is captivating when it is done by authentic people who are themselves and tell their stories without a filter and without a script”, she entrusted. Statements were greeted by laughter embarrassed. In 2015, the site TMZ had actually revealed that the episodes of “The incredible family Kardashian” were scripted in advance.

There was awkward hearing laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories unfiltered and unscripted.” Yikes. #Emmys2019pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

During the event, Kim and Kendall were also seen chatting and having a good time with other guests. They have crossed the road to the actress Sophie Turner, whose hit series “Game of Thrones” was voted best drama series.

