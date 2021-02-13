Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian sexy in the middle of the ocean!

The sublime Kim Kardashian has unveiled three sublime photos of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian while swimming in the ocean!

Watch your eyes… A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian posted several beautiful shots of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian and a full swim in the ocean!

On holiday in the Caribbean for several weeks, the Kardashian clan takes the opportunity to take sublime photos … Clichés that influencers obviously share with their millions of Instagram followers!

So, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the beautiful Kim Kardashian unveiled no less than 3 photos of herself bathing in swimsuits! Pictures on which the 40-year-old was not alone!

Indeed, her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian also posed in the 3 images! A publication that Kim’s fans loved! Indeed, the post in question already accumulates more than 3.6 million likes on the social network in just 24 hours, a real record!

There are also a lot of comments! Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s followers wanted to compliment the photos! So we let you admire one of the shots in question your turn below! Hot in front…

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER FANS FIND HER MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER!

In addition to posting beautiful photos of herself, via this publication, the beautiful Kim Kardashian also proved that she possessed a good sense of self-deprecation!

Indeed, in the caption of this publication, the young woman wrote a text that referred to the famous episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian where she bursts into tears because she lost her diamond earrings in the ocean!

An episode in which we can also see that Kourtney Kardashian, was not at all touched by the tears of her sister! “Kim, there are people who die every day,” she replied to her to make it put into perspective!

Anyway, today, Kim Kardashian prefers to think back to this little sequence with a smile! So she captioned her publication as follows: “Kourtney had lost her earrings in the ocean, so I helped her find them!”

A post that his fans have validated… Indeed, you only have to read the many comments to see it! “Kim Kardashian has matured so much! She is gorgeous in this swimsuit which for once is not tiny! »

Or: “My favorite episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian! Kim is really funny in spite of herself! As for Kourtney, she’s really the queen of the family! Can you read on the social network of the mother of Chicago, Psalm, Saint, and North!

Super benevolent and adorable comments! An enthusiasm that will please the principal concerned! Indeed, the latter can count on an army of ultra-responsive followers to each of its posts on Instagram … Every influencer’s dream!