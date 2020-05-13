Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: their former home is for sale

The former marital home of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries is now on sale.

The star of the reality television 38 years, and the basketball player of 34 years, separated in 2011 after just 72 days of marriage, but during their brief union, the couple had lived together in a tuscan villa for $ 5 million, located in a quiet cul-de-sac in a quiet Beverly Hills.

The charming abode – where Kris had made his marriage proposal to Kim, and in which it had stayed from 2010 to 2013 – has today been put on the market for sale for an amount of $ 5.7 million, and has an outdoor patio with a fireplace, a gazebo on the hillside, a swimming pool, a waterfall, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar.

In addition, Kris has previously stated that he “did not want to leave” his home after being separated from Kim because he was worried about how it would be handled by the public.

In an essay he had written for The Players’ Tribune (or the tribune of The players) – a new media platform offering content written by professional athletes – entitled ‘I Never Wanted to Be That Guy’ (I’ve never wanted to be this man, in French), he wrote : “Listen, I shoulda known what I was getting into. I was really naive about how my life was going to change. But the only thing that really upsets me is when people say that my marriage was fake”.

The athlete stated that he had not experienced the failure of his marriage, and he lived in fear about how he would be treated if he were to be seen in public, and has admitted to being somewhat “sunk”.

He added: “When it became clear that things were not working… what can I say? It was afraid of.

“It is never easy to cope with the embarrassment that creates this kind of things, vis-à-vis your friends, your family… But when it happens publicly, in front of the whole world, it is a whole other level. It was brutal.

“To be honest, I faced a lot of anxiety, especially when I found myself among the crowds. For about a year, I even sunk. I didn’t want to leave my house. You have the impression… I don’t know… that the world will hate you, but they do not even know why. They do not even know. They only see your face, and they are on your back.”