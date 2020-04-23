Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner addicted to plastic surgery they are unrecognizable on this photo throwback

A few days ago, it was discovered statements shock claiming that Kim Kardashian would be unfaithful to Kanye West, with several other men ! For the moment, the superstar has not responded to these remarks and continues to live his quiet little life on the social networks, in particular by promoting its brands. It has also unveiled a new fragrance KKW Fragrance in collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner. And for the advertising of this creation, Kim Kardashian has chosen to share a photo throwback in the company of his mother, which dates from 1996 ! On the picture, it was really difficult to recognize… At the time, the mother of the family was about to leave Kimmie attend his prom, high school, and it was also in a relationship with TJ Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson.

It was the evidence under our eyes… Since 1996, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner had several times had recourse to cosmetic surgery and their face was completely changed, because they are unrecognizable in this shot ! What will offend a lot of people, as we have seen in the comments to the publication : “We don’t say all Kim here,” “Kim you were much better before without all that surgery”, “It’s funny Kris, you look younger now than at the time” or yet “It looks like you’re getting older in reverse”. The astonishment was so total, and we like this kind of pictures, it allows us to really get a sense of the physical evolution of the two women over the years. In speaking of the family, the most famous of Hollywood, there is now a return on the biggest clashes of the sisters in the Incredible Family Kardashian.