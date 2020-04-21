Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner transformed by cosmetic surgery !

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner come to find old pictures of them. And you will see, it is worth the detour.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have always assumed all their cosmetic operations. But old photos of they come of make the buzz on the web. And the two women are unrecognizable. MCE TV explain to you.

For more than ten years, Kim Kardashian is in the spotlight. With the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “, it has also become one of the most important figures of reality television.

It is necessary to say that in front of the cameras, the pretty brunette will stop at nothing. Surrounded by her famous family, Kim Kardashian often is the buzz.

A few weeks ago, his violent altercation with her sister Kourtney has done a lot to talk about. The latest news, the two mothers have made peace.

Versatile and bosseuse, the mother of North, is at the head an incredible empire. It handles brilliantly for its brands of clothing but also cosmetics.

In true fashionista, Kim Kardashian loves to attend many parades in the world. She has also done collaborations with major fashion designers.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are transformed by the surgery !

If Kim Kardashian became famous, it is, of course, thanks to it, but the star can also say thank you to her mother Kris Jenner. Yes, the momager is his agent and she gives 100%.

A few days ago, the two businesswomen have launched their new range of perfume ” KKW Fragrance “. On the Canvas, their subscribers have validated mass this new collaboration.

In any case, an old cliché of them comes to its small effect on the Canvas. The photo in question dates moreover, in 1996.

According to the legend, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian has been immortalized before the prom of the high school. At this time, the aunt of Mason came out with TJ Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson the king of pop.

Obviously, internet users have had trouble to recognize them. “It seams, it looks like you’re getting older in reverse “, one can read under the post or :“Kim, you were more beautiful without all that plastic surgery “. You decide…

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : buzz Kim Kardashian – KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian lifestyle – Kris Jenner buzz – Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian – Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian photo