Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reveal the launch date of their fragrance

(Relaxnews) – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner end the summer on a note scented.

The sisters, entrepreneurs can market their trio of fragrances ‘Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrances’ on the 23rd of August. The vials of 30ml in the shape of a mouth, one pink, the other red and the third, nude, contain different agreements.

The two young women have chosen Instagram to inform their millions of followers. “Wow, our 3 great scents out here !!!” if enthusiastic Kyliewhile Kim reveals : “I’m really excited for you to discover all of these perfumes are amazing!!!!!”

In the month of April, the two sisters had been seen in full selection of scents and agreements, scented in an episode of their reality tv show family, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. This novelty will not be a surprise for their fans, who have already discovered of make-up products ‘KKW X Kylie’ created jointly by the sisters. They have also created a range of lipsticks liquid ‘KKW Beauty by Kylie Cosmetics’ in 2017.

Kim has launched the collection KKW Beauty ‘Sooo Fire’ in the month of July, and Kylie has marketed a line of skin care ‘Kylie’s Skin’ in the month of may.