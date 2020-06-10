Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s most powerful networks !

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner can rely on social networks to promote their brands and increase their wealth.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner use their success on the social networks to make the climb to their brands. The two sisters seem even more powerful thanks to Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. MCE TV says it all!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner can boast of having succeeded in life. The two sisters of the family’s most famous Member-States have the two richest people in the clan. And, thanks to their brands of make-up.

But that’s not all! If more money is flowing as much in the bank accounts of the two sisters, it was also thanks to social networks. In fact, with more than 180 million followers on Insta, Kylie has won the big prize.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, has about 280 million followers on Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram. His company is called KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian West.

In fact, the American multinational of beauty products, Coty, has signed an agreement of $ 600 million with the youngest daughter of Kris and its beauty brands. Is Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, in November 2019.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the top!

“On the whole, the marks of Kylie and Kim Kardashian have lost momentum for a large part of 2019. There was a volume decline of conversation on social networks and visits on their websites. “

“But the trends have accelerated in 2020 ! ” As stated by the Bank of America directed by Olivia Tong. Analysts have, therefore, worked with a team in order to examine the activity of social networks for brands.

A large part of the discussion has revolved around Kylie Jenner. In fact, the young woman of 22 has recently been the buzz in losing his status as a billionaire.

Well, yes ! Forbes was accused of inflating the success of its business. But don’t panic ! Kim Kardashian and her little sister are far from being in need. And social networks seem to catch up !