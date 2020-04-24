Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, Prince William and Eddie Redmayne… All these stars who know each other since childhood

After you have proposed a return on meetings between the stars and the fans that go wrong and which Lili Reinhart, Emilia Clarke or Ian Somerhalder are a part, it is this time the opportunity to do the tour of the stars who have known each other since their younger age, and some of the duets that follow may surprise. Contrary to appearances, Hollywood is a small world and a good number of celebrities met on the benches of the school, or completely by accident before knowing the success. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton to Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, focus on all of these people side by side for years.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have always been very friendly and because of their famous parents attended when they were children. It is besides being close to Paris that Kim came to the notice of the general public. While she was his personal assistant and be his BFF, his presence with the famous blonde was more and more intrigued. It is in this way that Kanye West had completely fallen for Kim to see it on a photo taken by a paparazzi. Although today’s busy lives, Kim and Paris are still taking time to be together.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Yes, Justin and Ryan were inseparable for most young people. In addition to being best childhood friends with the Mickey Mouse Club which has made known, the two beautiful kids were also roommates. When the mother of Ryan went to Canada for work, he had to stay in the United States for the filming of the series and finally found refuge with Justin : “My mother has been his guardian for about six months and so we lived together” had said the singer on the set of Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.

Prince William and Eddie Redmayne

If there’s a duo in which one does not expect, is that formed by the prince William and Eddie Redmayne. The actor of the Fantastic Animals and the husband of Kate Middleton have been classmates in the past but not that ! Sports all the two, they were also part of the same rugby team, and Eddie doesn’t shy away déloges on his former teammate : “This is a wonderful man”. This is no doubt !

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio met at the age of 12 years old at the time of a hearing. In 2014 during an interview with the magazine Esquirethe actor will star Titanic was income on the time when him and Tobey became friends : “I literally jumped out of the car, shouting, ‘Tobey ! Tobey ! Hey !’ And he said to me ‘Oh, yeah, I know you, you’re that guy’. And then he became my friend. When I want someone to be my friend, I just wanted to make sure it is”. Tobey Maguire had also expressed its friendship for Leonardo : “Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We are very close and I really have a special affection for him”. Too cute !

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

If Demi Lovato revealed recently there won’t be friend with Selena Gomez, they have, however, been a very long time and, from a very young age. The two singers met on the entertainment show Barney & Friends when they were children and have been best friends until adolescence and then adulthood. A beautiful friendship that has unfortunately has come to an end for the greatest misfortune of their fans.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

It is without a doubt one of the duos most iconic of Hollywood : Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Together, they attended the same school in Boston and both fell in love with the cinema. Absolutely inseparable, Matt had done a pretty statement to his friend in an interview to Entertainment Tonight in 2016 : “I know Ben for 35 years and we grew up together. We were both lovers of the same thing : the theatre and the cinema. I think we fed the obsession of the other during the years that have bound us for life”.

Taylor Lautner and Victoria Justice

While many rumors have lent a romantic relationship, Taylor Lautner and Victoria Justice are in reality only simple friends and have known each other for years. The actress, 27-year-old had denied these rumours of the couple during an interview with Popstar magazine by insisting on the fact that she and Taylor have a friendship and nothing more : “The truth is that we’re really very good friends. We know each other since we were 12 years old”. This is said !

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale

Although Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale have been discovered in High School Musical, the two actresses knew each other prior to this great success. In 2019, Ashley had revealed US Weekly they were encountered in the course of an advertisement for Sears : “Since that day, we are super close. Some people think that it is this film that we had met but it was not really the case”. A duo that fans never tire of seeing !