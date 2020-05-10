Kim Kardashian and Saint are displayed with blue eyes !

Kim Kardashian delivers a new image to his fans. This time, it appears in story Instagram with his Holy son, with blue eyes.

Even in confinement, Kim Kardashian loves to make beautiful. It is therefore up to the sides of her Holy son, she poses in story IG with his fake blue eyes. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

If it seems that there is water in the gas in the West, Kim Kardashian continues to seduce his fans. On his account Instagram, the beautiful thus multiplies the clichés.

It is necessary to say that the bimbo is very popular and very followed on social networks. For proof, his account IG displayed near 169 million subscribers at the counter !

So confined, it appears the sides of his youngest son, Saint. The latter spend their quarantine in their home in Wyoming.

Stuck in his home in L. A, so it is quite normal that Kim Kardashian pass the time as she can. “Here’s what that looks like school at home “, she said in a preview of season 18 of KUWTK.

If she can’t get out or see friends and family who are not with it, it does not prevent it from indulge in coquetry. So this is what she has done, with his young son.

Kim Kardashian: she and St. try a new filter

In effect, Kim Kardashian just show decked out with a pair of blue eyes ! Eye that St also features on this latest story.

We see, therefore, the mother and the son, with ds eyes more blue than nature ! It is, of course, a simple filter.

“If only I had blue eyes “, can stumble along the Saint in the face of the goal. Then, the son of the Kim Kardashian tape laying, not hesitating to make her the most beautiful faces.

That said, this blue is not a natural property and gives it to Kim and his son to the tunes of the walkers are white… But there is no doubt that a pair of blue eyes contrasterait with their hair dark !

Tags : aactu Kim kardashian – kim k – KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian news – kim kardashian kids – Kim Kardashian son holy – Kim Kardashian St