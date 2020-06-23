Kim Kardashian Andres Guardado demand justice for the attack of a Hispanic

The star of The incredible family Kardashian joins the demands of justice, Kim Kardashian calls for an investigation into the death of security guard hispanic Andres Guardado The young 18 year old man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies

The socialist and the business woman american Kim Kardashian raises his voice and calls to justice for the attack against the security guard of hispanic origin, Andres Guardado, in southern California, according to the information provided on the news portal of southasianexpress.

The first investigations have determined that the 18-year-old had been killed by the police in the county of los Angeles in Gardena.

The members of the family have qualified the crime of murder is unjustified, the police, however, the sheriff’s office explained: “The suspect has not been recognized as a security officer licensed by the State of California. “

He continued: “in addition, the suspect was not wearing clothing or identifiable uniform to indicate that he worked as a security guard. “

Taking this into account, the socialite Kim Kardashian has joined the demands of justice and written verbatim on Twitter: “Please investigate this murder! “

Before, the business woman and star of reality tv american The Keeping Up With The Kardashians had already denounced the judicial system of the united states, which she characterized as ” unfair and broken “.

The demand of justice for the star of the television intervenes in an environment which is hostile to the death and disappearance of several african-americans and Hispanics at the hands of police or Whites.

It all started a couple of weeks ago with the death of George Floyd during his time in prison in Minneapolis, during which 4 officers have been presented, but one of them, Derek Chauvin, was stabbed in the knee in the neck, while the victim said ” I can not breathe “. .

After several minutes, as presented, the african american man is killed and the leak of the video has spread like wildfire in the world, a situation that has caused violent protests to demand justice and put an end to racist acts.

This follows the death of Kayshard Brooks in Atlanta, who, after a chase in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant, was shot twice by a police officer.

Since then, videos and publications of people of hispanic or african-american victims of racism and output, followed by the discovery of the disappearance of the soldier, Vanessa Guillen and the soldier Gregorio Morales.

Now with the murder of Andres Guardado, the people returned to the streets, and an example is the determination of Kim Kardashian to find justice for this death.

Not later than yesterday, the protests against the abuses of the police have returned to Los Angeles, supported by the death of a young security guard, the hispanic that was killed by officers of the court in this city Thursday night, continuing the protests launched by the death of George Floyd. .

The national rejection of the excessive use of force by the local authorities in regard to the detention of minorities has given a new impetus to The Angels, after the incident that claimed the life of Andres Guardado, who died on the 18th of June.