Kim Kardashian appears with her nephew Mason Disick !

After he had been banned from the social networks by his mother, Mason Disick was posted with Kim Kardashian on Instagram !

Mason Disick is one hell of a rebel ! The son of Kourtney Kardashian has, therefore, typed the pose with his aunt Kim Kardashian. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

This Friday, 15 but, Kim Kardashian has published a nice snapshot of her and her nephew Mason Disick on his account Instagram.

His legend ? ” My day 1. “ In this photo, Mason Disick, 10 years old, looks like a kid rather cool. It focuses, therefore, a hoody white.

While tata Kim Kardashian is always at the top of the top ! Her hair, her makeup … Everything looks so flawless in this selfie.

If although nearly 4 million followers, therefore, have “like” this publication. And this is not only for the beautiful eyes of the pretty brunette !

Oh no ! It would seem that Mason Disick is a real star. The little boy has created his own account on Tiktok, so that he does not have the legal age !

It was too much for Kourtney Kardashian who has therefore decided to banish his son to social networks.

Kim Kardashian : His nephew has his head

This is what she had thus revealed in a Instagram Live. They have therefore stated that their son was was too young to have his own account.

Even more than Mason has not requested permission from his parents to create his profile on the platform.

As soon seen, as soon as removed, the sister of Kim Kardashian therefore has not lost time !

“I deleted it because Scott and I had just the impression that it was supposed to be over. It was only 10 years old! “

The application TikTok did not wait for her mother to delete her account. A few days after his registration, the platform has therefore been removed.

And for good reason ! Mason Disick has the giftc not in breach of their conditions of use. Because users must be at least 13 years of age ! Thus, it is in hiding that he has discussed with the followers Live.

