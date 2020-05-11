Kim Kardashian at the heart of a bad buzz

The Kardashian sisters showing off in a sequence that divides the public opinion.

While the season 17 of The incredible family Kardashian in full swing on television, the members of the family-the most publicized of the United States is displayed during a sequence completely lunar.

Everything happens precisely in a scene that will be soon aired on the show, broadcasted in France on the chain E!each Friday evening from 21h. While they appear to enjoy a lunch all that more peaceful, the events escalate rapidly, turning it into an absurd and massive food fight between the Kardashian.



The family Kardashian in the middle of the battle of food. © E!



Kardashian : “stop the waste

Shared the video on social networks have been viewed by millions of people, it has quickly generated a number of responses by stormy and unhappy. And for good reason : Kim, Kris and company are sent to the figure amount of prepared dishes (without doubt by leaders !), in a context where a large number of people in the world can not eat to his hunger.

A real bad buzz for The incredible family Kardashian who thought to just share a friendly moment between mothers, daughters and sisters. However, in recent years, this kind of scene was increasingly rare in the broadcast. Kim Kardashian avoiding the provocations and activities could adversely affect its image and that of his family.

To find this sequence in its entirety (if it does not ultimately cut before the broadcast !), go there every Friday, from 21 hours on E!for a previously unseen episode of The incredible family Kardashian.