Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Kanye West affected by the massive piracy on Twitter

Attention to the tweets they see in their thread. This Wednesday, July 15, several prominent figures present on Twitter have been the victims of a large-scale piracy.

Among the celebrities affected by the hacking : Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Elon Musk, or even the former president of the united States, Barack Obama, but also Jeff Bezos or Joe Biden. Some big companies such as Uber and Apple have also made the costs of the pirates.

In the tweets published without the agreement of the owners of the accounts, you will be asked to send bitcoins to a specific address. In contrast, the transfer amount is doubled. A scam that did not stay long on line, the messages have quickly been deleted. This has not prevented some to give… According to the specialized site Blockchain.com a total of 12.58 bitcoins, or about 116 000 dollars, have been sent to one of the addresses mentioned in the tweets to be fraudulent.

We are aware that a security incident affecting the Twitter accounts. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Twitter has quickly declared the victim of a ” security incident “. To remedy this in the first place and to stop the publication of these messages of twitter, the company has blocked the accounts that have not been able to post for more than 3 hours.

Bill Gates, the same touched by these tweets, fraudulent, explained in a press release : “we can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates. It seems to be part of a wider problem that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware of, and working to restore the account. “

He must act quickly. To the stock exchange on Wall Street, the company’s stock in the little blue bird has already been reduced by 4%.