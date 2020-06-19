Kim Kardashian, Batman… : Spotify is expanding its offer of podcast and flames in Stock

Spotify continues its harvest of deals in the podcast. The number one in the world of streaming music, has just signed an agreement, which covers several years, with Warner Bros. (owner of DC Comics) in order to provide its users with the audio content of the narrative of the original stories of the super-heroes of the franchise : Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Harley Quinn, etc

The development and production of these programs exclusively for Spotify will be the work of Warner Bros In October, Disney and SiriusXM (a company controlled by John Malone, american tycoon of telecom) had established the same type of association with the aim of launching in term of content relating to the license from Marvel (Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, etc) in Pandora, a platform for streaming audio and is a specialist in online radio in the united States.

In another genre, Spotify will also work with the star Kim Kardashian to a podcast specialized in criminal matters who will discuss the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted in 1994 for a triple murder that he says that he is innocent. The program will be co-designed and co-ordinated by Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, a television producer, who had long followed the case.

A market capitalization of more than $ 40 billion

These two ads have been taking of discount in the price of Spotify to 12,74 % this Thursday. For the first time, the Swedish group has crossed the symbolic threshold of $ 40 billion in market capitalization on Wall Street. Its historical record.

The market leader in streaming music, with 130 million paying subscribers, the company has set a momentum in the direction of the podcast these past two years. In particular by the expenditure of more than $ 600 million on purchases of companies in the sector (Gimlet, Parcast, the Anchor, The Ring).

The company also increased the agreements with the stars and/or big brands in the sector. Before Kim Kardashian and Warner Bros, Spotify was ratified, there was almost a month ago, a multi-year agreement for more than $ 100 million to Joe Rogan, the emission of which “Joe Rogan Experience” has been the podcast, the most downloaded last year in the united States.

In the first three of the year, Spotify has released 78 new podcasts écoutables exclusively on their platform. All in all, the firm has more than a million of audio content spoken by its users. A catalog dedicated to thicken even more in the coming weeks and months.