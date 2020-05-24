Kim Kardashian : beautiful in the natural out to a restaurant

The number of selfies of Kim Kardashian without makeup can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The star, addict to the contouring and addicted to lipstick, only reveals itself very rarely in natural. So well that when it occurs, the moment is so rare that it makes event. What looks like Kim Kardashian in the most simple device ? The star was unveiled on the 18th of August, at a dinner in a restaurant in Santa Monica. The wife of Kanye West has emerged with a no make-up in public. Not an ounce of mascara or even a veil of powder or blush, its glow is naturally boosted by the single glow of the lamps. The star shows that without artifice, she shines. Follower of the athleisure, she sets her sights on an outfit effortless, while her hair is enhanced by a wavy hairstyle-surprised. Kim Kardashian is not a surprise near, and thus reveals a new facet of itself.

Kim Kardashian and makeup, a long history

While the summer is in full swing, Kim Kardashian, gives her a vacation at her skin ? The star of reality tv, who also founded his empire beauty KKW, is a big fan of makeup. It is with the help of her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, aka @makeupbymario, she has revived the contouring, a technique which is a play on lights and shadows to sculpt the face.

However, in December last, a series of tweets assassins attacked his skin problems when she was photographed in the middle of the street, the face ravaged by the plates : “It is not surprising that the owner of KKW Beauty occasionally suffers from acne, considering the amount of foundation and concealer that she wears every day.” The star was speaking with an open heart to the evil from which it suffers : the psorasis. She explained to regularly relapse and be helpless in the face of this condition for which there is no treatment just by tweeting : “I have never seen so many before […] This takes almost all of my body. Someone has a solution ? Please I need help. ”