Kim Kardashian becomes a beautiful Ice Queen with a fascinating outfit

Like her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, businesswoman Kim Kardashian will launch a fascinating winter makeup collection and looks like an Ice Queen for promotion.

Kim Kardashian, the most famous sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and star of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, once delighted her millions of followers, this time by presenting her new makeup collection in a special Christmas edition, who like her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is listed as the favorites of the moment.

The beautiful forty-year-old businesswoman left everyone enchanted by posing as if she were an Ice Queen in a flirty outfit composed of a white bodysuit with long sleeves and silver over-size boots that were undoubtedly one of the greats protagonists of this photograph, without neglecting that she boasted long braids and unparalleled beauty.

Kim Kardashian, who bears the surname West thanks to her husband Kanye West, revealed her enviable legs with the white fitted bodysuit that she wore on the snow and boasted an angelic face without any type of wrinkles or spots, since like many You know, the star has been taking care of her appearance and her skin.

This publication already has more than a million and a half likes, as well as thousands of comments in which they flatter her beauty and curvy figure, in addition, she included a preview of what she has prepared, some lipsticks, shadows, lip color pencils and blushes that are already being sought by everyone, but can only be purchased on their official KKW Beauty page.

Prior to these photographs, she shared a video in which she showed her great excitement for launching a Christmas collection this year, which she titled “Crystallized Collection” and for posing in another two-piece outfit; a silver blouse and skirt with sparkles that completely captured her youthful and elegant style.

“Just in time for the holidays, I’m very excited to announce the @kkwbeauty crystallized collection. This collection includes new compact Blush Duos, a 10-tray palette in matte and shimmer shades, plus a new 8-piece lip liner set. and 5-piece Mini Gloss Set. I wanted our Christmas collection this year to be perfect for both gifts and personal use, so we included compact powders and new mini lip sets, “she shared for the first post.

While for a second she wrote: “I wanted our Christmas collection this year to be perfect for both gifts and personal use, so we included pressed powders and new mini lip sets. During the holidays, I love to have more fun with my appearance, which is why our eyeshadow palette and blush duos feature matte and shimmer shades in a variety of versatile and complementary colors. There are so many different ways to wear this collection and I can’t wait to see what looks our clients will create with it! ! “.