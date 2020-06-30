Kim Kardashian becomes a billionaire and overcome Kylie Jenner !

Kim Kardashian becomes more rich as her sister Kylie Jenner. In fact, the young man comes to her also, to spend a billion euros.

Competition is very obscene. But Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner only get richer. The reason for this ? The redemption of a part of the cosmetic company. A multinational company that has recently invested a lot of money on it.

Therefore, it would be 1.2 million euros in your possession. This was a time in which the american star was the negotiation of this agreement. Now it’s done. The beauty conglomerate Coty, therefore, come to buy 20% of the shares of your company.

The amount of this purchase it would be $ 200 million. A pretty sum that allows Kim Kardashian to spend a billion euros. What happens in front of her sister Kylie Jenner who had been named the youngest billionaire in the world.

But Forbes magazine has just removed the title. In fact, the young woman reportedly inflated its income and cheated the tax on the income. A blow of theatre for the young woman at 21 years of age, had exceeded one billion dollars.

Kim Kardashian is richer than that of her sister

Kylie Jenner does not like at all the decision of the Forbes magazine. She wrote on her Twitter. ” I wake up with this new. I thought it was a well-known site… All I see are a number of incorrect statements and assertions without evidence lol. I never asked for any title or tried to lie to get it. Point “.

In all cases, Kim Kardashian becomes more rich as that of his sister. It is assumed that, at this point, the wealth is not a contest between the sisters, but hey, you never know ! In any case, the mother of four children, is delighted with this news.

Thanks to the investment of Coty Kim Kardashian is going to be able to develop your brand. The journalists of Reuters report your reaction. “This partnership will allow me to concentrate on the creative elements, for that I am so passionate about, while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty. ”

Tags : KIM kardashian kim kardashian fortune kim kardashian, Kylie Jenner – Kim Kardashian’s billionaire – Kim Kardashian richer Kylie Jenner – Kim Kardashian’s wealth – sister of kim kardashian