Kim Kardashian becomes a billionaire and passes in front of her sister Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian is once again queen of her family ! The star of The Incredible Family Kardashian is, in fact, officially became a multi-millionaire, passing in front of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The multinational of cosmetics, Coty Inc., has announced to buy a 20% stake in the brand of makeup Kim Kardashian West, KKW. This investment will not only allow Kim Kardashian to promote your brand to the top of the step, but also to do the same with your bank account. This purchase by Coty promotes the cosmetic line West of $ 1 billion, report our colleagues from the Reuters news agency. “This partnership will allow me to concentrate on the creative elements, of which I am so passionate about, while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty,” said Kim Kardashian after the announcement of this collaboration.

The tensions palpable

The hope that jealousy is not pushed to come to blows… The Kardashian sisters have experienced some friction during the filming of its eighteenth season. For the elderly, the voltage is increased at the option of the years… Kim Kardashian criticized, in particular, to her eldest daughter, Kourtney as not to get involved as much as earlier in the program. About about which have led to insult before fighting violently. This scene rapidly around the world and caused a polémqiue. The sisters were not getting to a stage of violence for years. Fortunately,

