Kim Kardashian becomes a billionaire and passes in front of her sister Kylie Jenner

More than ten years after the release of their reality tv family, Kim Kardashian becomes a billionaire thanks to his business of cosmetics and what goes on in front of her sister, Kylie Jenner.
Kim Kardashian is once again queen of her family ! The star of The Incredible Family Kardashian it is, in fact, officially became a multi-millionaire, passing in front of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The multinational of cosmetics, Coty Inc., has announced to buy a 20% stake in the brand of makeup Kim Kardashian West, KKW. This investment will not only allow Kim Kardashian to promote your brand to the top of the step, but also to do the same with your bank account. This purchase by Coty promotes the cosmetic line West of $ 1 billion, report our colleagues Reuters. “This partnership will allow me to concentrate on the creative elements, of which I am so passionate about, while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty” said Kim Kardashian after the announcement of this collaboration.
The tensions palpable
The hope that jealousy is not pushed to come to blows… The Kardashian sisters have experienced some friction during the filming of its eighteenth season. For the elderly, the voltage is increased at the option of the years… Kim Kardashian were among the of your greatest Kourtney not to get involved as much as earlier in the program. About about which have led to insult before fighting violently. This scene rapidly around the world and caused a polémqiue. The sisters were not getting to a stage of violence for years. Fortunately, Khloé Kardashian was present to separate the sisters, Kendall Jenner, amazed, knew not how to react. The dissemination of this season has started on Friday, 5 June 2020 to 21 hours, E! France.