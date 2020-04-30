Kim Kardashian believes that her son Psalm is the reincarnation of his father

In an interview with website E! News, Kim Kardashian has explained that she was now certain that his youngest son, Psalm, was the reincarnation of his father who died in 2003, Robert Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian makes funny confidences. Interviewed on February 6, 2020 by the website E! News for the promotion of its brand, SKIMS, the star of reality-tv 39-year-old has actually explained that she thought her youngest son, Psalm (9 months), was the reincarnation of her father Robert Kardashian, died in 2003.

In April, 2019, in an episode of season 16 of “The incredible family Kardashian”, a medium that had made this “revelation” to be the wife of Kanye West. Psalm was then not yet born. “In our broadcast, we showed that when we were in Bali, a woman medium came to me to tell me that I was going to have another son and that he would be the reincarnation of my father. She did not know at all that I was expecting another child. Nobody knew. Person from my team knew that a surrogate mother was pregnant with my boy,” she confided.

Anecdotes confusing

That is also the mother of North (6 years), Holy (4 years) and Chicago (2 years) took the opportunity to reveal another anecdote equally strange that would corroborate, according to her this belief. “One day, I had to leave town for a trip and I made a call to my nanny [pour s’occuper de Psalm]. But she had a baby shower at which she was supposed to go. I said to him : “This is nothing, you can bring my son with you to the baby shower, if you will.” I really needed it. It leads us to the baby shower, and a woman comes to her and says to him : “Is this your son ?” She replied : “No, no, no, it is a baby that I care”, and the woman replied : “well, ( … ) you have to say to the mom that the baby is the reincarnation of one of the members of his family,” continued the young mother.

Launched, Kim Kardashian has made another correlation with Robert Kardashian, claiming that Psalm, which is also the “baby the happiest in the world, always happy and always smiling” was “left-handed, like my dad.” “So, all these things happen. I don’t know if I believe in reincarnation, but it is the case now. I want to believe !”, she concluded.

