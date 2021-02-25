Kim Kardashian blames Kanye West for not trying!

American starlet Kim Kardashian blames husband Kanye West for not doing enough! We tell you everything.

Kim Kardashian blames her husband, Kanye West, for not doing enough!

It’s no longer a secret, the star of the Incredible Kardashian Family has officially asked for a divorce. Rumors of their separation have been going on for a few months. But this time the information was officially confirmed by a spokesman for the star.

After 7 years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split up. Together, they have four children. North, the age of the year, born on June 15, 2013.

Followed by his brother Saint, born on December 5, 2015. For her other two children, the young woman used a surrogate mother.

She will give birth to their third child, Chicago on January 15, 2018. In May of the following year, the couple became parents again to a little boy named Psalm. According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian has applied for joint custody of her four children.

Since the announcement of their divorce, speculation about the reasons for it has multiplied. And it must be said that there are many of them.

It must be admitted that there was not a single reason why Kim asked for a divorce. Indeed, it is a combination of several elements that led him to make this decision.

Kanye West’s bipolar disorder, his controversial Tweets... So here’s what drove the young woman to leave. We tell you everything.

WHAT KIM KARDASHIAN BLAMES KANYE WEST

Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar in 2016. The singer then experienced a few episodes of crisis. And it is his wife who pays the price.

In 2020, he announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidential election. During a campaign speech, he confided that Kim Kardashian wanted to have an abortion of their first child.

On Twitter, the young rapper then completely cracked and claimed that his wife wanted to forcibly de intern him in the psychiatric hospital. He also went after his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, whom he nicknamed “Kris Jong-Un”.

All these trials were a trigger for the young woman. According to those close to her, Kim Kardashian mostly blames Kanye West for his lack of effort.

“Kim is especially disappointed that they haven’t found a way to stay married,” reports People magazine. “Kim felt that Kanye didn’t want to make any effort and compromise,” the source said.

It should be noted that the couple seems separated for several months. But Kim’s relatives said it wasn’t easy for her to start divorce proceedings.

“Everyone supports her. Kim feels lucky to be surrounded by a large family,” the source said. The young mother recruited Laura Wasser to take care of her divorce.

In fact, the latter is nicknamed “the Queen of Separations”. So we’re sure Kim is protecting his interests well. Case to follow.