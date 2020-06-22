Kim Kardashian calls for an investigation after the death of Robert Fuller

Kim Kardashian is very involved in the last few weeks. So she decided to fight by Robert Fuller.

Since the death of George Floyd, the stars are too many to engage against racism. Kim Kardashian book of a big fight after the death of Robert Fuller.

Several weeks agoGeorge Floyd, a Black american, was killed by a police officer. This has raised the ire of many people around the world.

The stars have heard of the case of George Floyd and there are many to criticize the racism and police violence. Therefore, the Black Life Matters has seen the light of day and the people of manifest in all parts of the world.

However, the fight is not going to end immediately in the united States. And for a good reason, a couple of days ago, Robert Fuller, 24, was found hanged to a tree in Palmdale, California. Kim Kardashian is very angry and she decided to do justice.

The wife of Kanye West had already shown his support towards african-americans. However, this time he decided to go further and she wants an investigation after the death of Robert Fuller.

Kim Kardashian offers a new fight !

Kim Kardashian wants answers after the death of Robert Fuller. In fact, the greater part of the world, she wondered if it was a crime. The researchers concluded that Robert committed suicide, but the star is skeptical.

In the Face of the many abuses against the Black people, Kim Kardashian would like to learn more about the reasons of the death of Robert Fuller. The star went to law school to become a lawyer and wanted to defend their own more fully.

So, on Twitter, the actress has launched a petition to request the opening of a enquête. To do this, it is out of the question to stop in the hypothesis of suicide.

” Robert Fuller, was found dead on June 10, 2020, hanged himself from a tree outside of Palmdale. Sign the petition to request an investigation worthy of the name “she writes.

Kim Kardashian has already obtained more than 268, 000 signatures, and she hopes to have 300 000. However, you can count on the support of many stars. In fact, the actress Viola Davis has shared her request.

