Kim Kardashian calls Kirby Jenner’s best kept secret – Look!

There’s a new star in the family Kardashian-Jenner!
In this trailer, which just came out in the new daily Quibi show, Kirby Jenner (launch today!), Kendall Jenner“twin brother, fraternal” Kirby Jenner presents itself to the world and his famous family fully supports it.
“Hi, I’m Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has ever had his own reality show,” says Kirby at first glance. “So, when this network asked me if I wanted to do my own show, I said to myself:” I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it. “But my mother said: “Yes.” Https://www.eonline.com/ “
The sisters of Kirby Kim Kardashian, Khloe kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all appear in the overview, as Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.
“My family is full of people who do things important enough,” says Kirby. “My twin sister Kendall model, Kourtney continues to have babies, Khloe is great, Kylie is lipstick, mom did business with, my sister Kimberly is training to be a lawyer. And I guess I’m also doing things quite fun.”
“I am a model enthusiast, I like to do roller skating. I am 24 years old and I guess it is just time for me to start pulling my own weight and help me in the family business”, he adds.
Kirby sharing the same one KUWTK confessional with big sister Kim.
“You’re the best kept secret of our generation,” says Kim to her brother. Aww!
Check out the teaser hilarious above and take a look at Kirby Jenner on Quibi now! For more scoop Kardashian-Jenner Kirby, see our Q & A exclusive here!