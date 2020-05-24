Kim Kardashian calls Kirby Jenner’s best kept secret – Look!

There’s a new star in the family Kardashian-Jenner!

In this trailer, which just came out in the new daily Quibi show, Kirby Jenner (launch today!), Kendall Jenner“twin brother, fraternal” Kirby Jenner presents itself to the world and his famous family fully supports it.

“Hi, I’m Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has ever had his own reality show,” says Kirby at first glance. “So, when this network asked me if I wanted to do my own show, I said to myself:” I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it. “But my mother said: “Yes.” Https://www.eonline.com/ “

The sisters of Kirby Kim Kardashian, Khloe kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all appear in the overview, as Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.