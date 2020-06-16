Kim Kardashian celebrated the 7th anniversary of the birth of her daughter North with images (…)

The Armenian-american Kim Kardashian, the queen of the world, reality tv and american tv show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has posted on his page of facebook a message to the 7and anniversary of their daughter North. “ Happy 7and birthday to my first baby North ! I can’t believe that you have 7 years, it’s crazy how the time has passed so quickly as that ! You are everything and more of what I dreamed ! The most stylist creative Gemini is never interpreted ! I love that his alien planet and back ! “ he wrote Kim Kardashian by placing pictures of several of which were carried out in Armenia, such as those with the traditional jewellery of the armenians. Kim Kardashian, who is very often their Armenian origin, and her attraction and love of Armenia, who wishes to share with her sisters, her husband, the famous rapper Kanye West and their four children.

Krikor Amirzayan

