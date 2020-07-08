Kim Kardashian celebrated the birthday of his niece, Penelope !

In your account of Instagram, Kim Kardashian has shared a photo really adorable, where was celebrated the birthday of his niece, Penelope !

This Wednesday, July 8, Kim Kardashian has posted a new photo in your account of Instagram. It has been known cliché, it is really adorable of her great daughter North and her niece Penelope. The reason for this ? This last has been celebrated her birthday.

In fact, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated its 8 years of age. On the occasion, the whole family has taken to the highlight in the social networks. This is the case of Kris Jenner, but also Kim Kardashian.

In the title of your photo from Instagram, Kim Kardashian has also written to her niece : “Happy birthday, Penelope ! I love you sweet, foolish girl ! I can’t really I don’t think that you have 8 years ! “ .

The candidate of the reality tv has also added : “I could not have asked for a better best friend of the North ! The two of you, you are so adorable. And I know that you will always have ! I love you so much ! “ .

Kim Kardashian makes a beautiful statement to his niece Penelope

With your photo, Kim Kardashian has gained more than 1.7 million “likes” in just three hours on the part of their fans. In the comments, these have also wished for a happy birthday to the girl.

But this is not all. Many have also complimented the two young girls. There are that say that they are very complicit with the other. The cousins seem to be the best friends in the world.

Below the picture of the wife of Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian has also left a small message. He has also commented that many red hearts. It really seems to validate this dump at 100 %.

For her part, Kris Jenner, has also been entrusted for the birthday of your girl : “I can’t believe that you have 8 years. As the time goes by quickly. And as it is also amazing to live with you and your sweet spirit. But also your smile adorable” .

