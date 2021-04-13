Kim Kardashian Celebrates 3 Years of Her Adorable Niece True Thompson!

New buzz for Kim Kardashian and her niece True Thompson when she unveils photos of True to celebrate her 3rd birthday!

It’s the ultimate moment of the day: Kim Kardashian celebrates her niece True Thompson’s 3rd birthday and were full of photos to eat!

TRUE THOMPSON TURNS 3 TODAY

This April 12th is a special day for Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family. Indeed, it’s True Thompson’s birthday today.

To celebrate her 3 years with dignity, the little girl had the right to many attentions on the networks! Kim Kardashian is no exception to the rule and comments: “Happy 3rd birthday my sweet True! You are such a light in our family and we love you all so much! Always the most polite by giving each of them hugs and kisses! I couldn’t ask for a better bestie for Chi Chi! »

In a story on her Instagram account, the pretty brunette also shared many photos of her daughter and niece, True. We discover them playing, eating, enjoying the beach, and even shopping together.

For the occasion, Kim Kardashian West also unveiled a series of shots of True and her on a walk at sea. So look how ultra mims they are both:

KIM KARDASHIAN ANNOUNCES CLAN’S RETURN TO HULU

Good news for fans of the cult shows KUWTK! On Twitter, Kim Kardashian just made a shock announcement!

Indeed, to the delight of fans, Kim Kardashian West has revealed that her famous family’s new show will premiere on Hulu after the end of the last season of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” later this year.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced plans to expand its empire with a multi-year deal with the streaming platform in December. The best, don’t you think?

The Kardashian clan signed a top-secret multi-year deal with Hulu last year. And last Thursday, Kim Kardashian West shared an update on their new venture.

On Twitter, she reassured a distraught fan that she and her family would soon return to screens. “We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will arrive after the last season. So the star replied!

“Staying with the Kardashians” will end on E! this year after a 14-year, 20-season race. Unsurprisingly, the show gave our chill parties an atmosphere of madness all along!

And for good reason… Fans didn’t have to be bored with the adventures of Kim, Khloé, Kylie or Kendall, and Kris Jenner!