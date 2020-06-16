Kim Kardashian celebrates 7 years of her daughter North West in pictures

Happy birthday North West ! On the 15th of June, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their 7 years of age. The opportunity for his mom to make him a good post dedicated in your account of Instagram and sends you a message : “Happy 7th birthday to my first baby North ! I can’t believe you are already 7 years old. It’s crazy how fast time is going ! You’re everything and even more than you dreamed ! The most creative and stylish of Gemini ! I love you to your planet, extra-terrestrial and the back. “

Kim Kardashian has shared with this message more photos and videos of the girl. Looks over all to dance with their brothers and sisters in TikTok or sing in the company of his cousin Penelope. If North West likes to take the microphone in the family, she also loves to perform on stage. During the last Fashion Week in paris, she had stolen the star of his father, during the presentation of her collection where she had rappé in front of the audience.

With the pandemic of Covid-19 still in circulation in the united States, it is impossible to know if the girl has the right to a great birthday party, as usual.

Seven years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their first child. A birth that was done at the time in the tabloids of the people. Since the couple welcomed three more children : Saint (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and in the Psalm (1 year). A family full of Kim Kardashian was photographed last week, before sharing the photo on social networks. The exhibition in the Kardashian-West, who works at an early age.