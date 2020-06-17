Kim Kardashian celebrates 7 years of North… Kanye West seems to want to start in the cosmetics industry…

Rapper Kanye West and his wife, tv reality star Kim Kardashian — AdMedia/Starface



June 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian celebrates 7 years of North

What are the 7 years of age, North West, and to celebrate the age of reason to her daughter, Kim Kardashian, of course, paid tribute to the “most creative”.

“Happy 7th birthday to my first son ! I can’t believe you have seven ! It’s crazy how fast the time goes. You are everything that I dreamed of and more. The most amazing and creative women who slide through gemini ! I love you, until the planet where you come from ! “posted the star, visibly excited.

Of course, the clan Kardashian-Jenner has not lost the opportunity, as her grandmother, Kris Jenner, who addressed tender words to her granddaughter.

“You have brought so much joy and happiness,” he said.

Kanye West : soon the brand of cosmetics ?

Kanye West begins in cosmetics, such as your sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, his wife Kim Kardashian… and a large number of stars ?

After you have made your niche in the world of fashion with his brand Yeezy, now it seems to be, in fact, want to diversify and move on to the cosmetics. According to legal documents obtained by Eonlinethe rapper has unveiled the name Yeezy to a range of cosmetics and skin care.

Liza Minnelli refused to be friend with prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Liza Minnelli has had to defend herself to be friends with the couple formed by the

prince Harry and Meghan Markle ! According to rumors propagated by the Sunthe singer and actress could help the couple to get used to life in Hollywood.

According to this, there is nothing. “Even if I don’t I wish you well, I’ve never met prince Harry or Meghan. Any assertion to the contrary is pure invention,” he wrote on Facebook.