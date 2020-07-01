Kim Kardashian changes hair color and is unexpected

Kim Kardashian never ceases to surprise us. In the step from short to long, platinum blonde to brown, the star of his own reality tv show “The incredible family Kardashian” change hairstyles faster than his shadow. For this summer, Kim Kardashian has opted for a blonde californian ? A network of ash ? A golden brown color ? No, the young wife of 39 years, this time, succumbed to the network. If the star has recently had a crush for the pink coloring, with the last date that has been chosen, the singer Dua Lipa, it seems that red is the new color of fashion. It is in the account of Instagram of her hair stylist Chris Appleton that you can discover photos and videos of Kim Kardashian with her new colouring. “I love the fact that this is an option that is expected. All the world sees it, experiment with the blond or platinum, but the red was an interesting change, and surprising,” he said.

The exposed roots

Even more surprising is that the choice of her hair color, Kim Kardashian proves once more that the exposed roots are back. There are only a couple of days, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has decided to also change the color of the hair with a blonde californian but as Kim Kardashian has reveal its roots brown in color. Chris Appleton confirms that it is essential to allow the natural roots for an even more optimal.