Kim Kardashian, Christina Milian, Karine Ferri… in the slide people of the week

New week of confinement, a new situation, which makes us discover the people in them, engaged in new activities with their children. Elodie Gossuin for example, a mother of four children, must redouble their imagination to pass the time, leaves to go for a unicorn. Laëtitia Milot improvised architect of huts, and Alizée fashion photographer.
The children are visibly happy to spend as much time with their parents famous, usually so busy with their work. In Eva Longoriawe laugh loud, we bisouille in Nabilla, and it rolls to the ground in Christophe Beaugrand.
Oddly enough, the family Kardashianusually generous on the social networks, seems to be out of imagination for the containment and only publishes photos of a time that already seems so distant… But all in all, it is the joy, the hugs, the lightness, the humor… and it’s good !