Kim Kardashian, Christina Milian, Karine Ferri… in the slide people of the week

New week of confinement, a new situation, which makes us discover the people in them, engaged in new activities with their children. Elodie Gossuin for example, a mother of four children, must redouble their imagination to pass the time, leaves to go for a unicorn. Laëtitia Milot improvised architect of huts, and Alizée fashion photographer.

The children are visibly happy to spend as much time with their parents famous, usually so busy with their work. In Eva Longoriawe laugh loud, we bisouille in Nabilla, and it rolls to the ground in Christophe Beaugrand.

Oddly enough, the family Kardashianusually generous on the social networks, seems to be out of imagination for the containment and only publishes photos of a time that already seems so distant… But all in all, it is the joy, the hugs, the lightness, the humor… and it’s good !

/ Elodie Gossuin : dress like a unicorn to live better containment with four children

/ Alizée : Maggy begins a modeling career

/ Ashley Graham : as a craving for a bagel with pickles…

/ Kim Kardashian : the time where one could go to the restaurant…



/ Kylie Jenner : the time when the small Kardashian played together…

/ Pink and her son Jameson, 3 years old, have both been sick for the coronavirus

/ The message of encouragement too much cabbage, the daughter of Marc-Olivier Fogiel

/ Laetitia Milot and Lyana : architects of huts



/ Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom : it’s a girl !

/ Nabilla : kisses sandwich

/ Jessica Thivenin and his little teddy bear

/ Christina Milian and her daughter Violet combative on TikTok



/ Karine Ferri is celebrating the 4 years of his son Mael

/ Hilary Duff : bath mother-daughter to wash all the worries

/ Rachel Legrain-Trapani : pregnancy in the sun

/ Amy Schumer : fortunately she has planned the cover-taken !



/ There is a joy in Eva Longoria

/ It takes its foot in Christophe Beaugrand



