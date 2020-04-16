Kim Kardashian confused by his review of the law that refers to the case of Joe Exotic !

Always determined to become a lawyer – as his famous father Robert Kardashian – Kim was spent, this Wednesday, April 15, a review of right at a distance. This last contained a question surprising, which has destabilized the fashionista who has yet seen other…

She is determined to pass the bar in 2022, Kim Kardashian absolutely wants to walk in the footsteps of his father, the famous lawyer of O. J Simpson who died of cancer of the esophagus in 2003. And this is not her reality tv show, KUWTK, or four children, who will get in his way. This Tuesday, April 14, the gorgeous brunette is so installed studious at his desk where she spent remote (containment forces) a review of white right she shared a few issues in the story. And the least we can say is that those who have established the MCQ are very the fact of the burning issues of the day. In fact, one of the questions was a reference to the documentary series, which proved a massive hit currently on Netflix Tiger King in which is referred to the tumultuous life of Joe Exotic owner of a zoo of wild animals sentenced to 22 years in prison to have sponsored the murder of a rival by the name of Carol Baskin... itself suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her husband !

A question of law which is a little surprising…

Kim Kardashian reveals the question : “A woman visited a shelter for tigers with his family. While she was there, she tripped on the tail of a tiger and injured her arm. That the wife shall sue and what is the reason of its responsibility ?” and the four possible answers : “The owner of the zoo for negligence”, “The owner of the zoo to strict liability”, “The owner of the zoo, since the zoo of wild animals are considered as an activity abnormally dangerous” or “Carole Baskin”. Taken aback by the proposal far-fetched, the future lawyer has surrounded this latest response by adding three points of acclamation and a GIF of Carole Baskin.

For those who are fond american law please note that depending on JD Advising the specialized enterprise which prepares them for the schools of rights and that is at the initiative of this questionnaire the correct answer is A. Kim was-she checked the right box ? The story doesn’t say !