Kim Kardashian copy-do you have the appearance of Melania Trump ?

Kim Kardashian is already in the skin of the future or.s. The first lady. Yes, since the announcement of the candidacy of her husband Kanye West in the presidential elections of the united states, it seems that the star of reality tv is in the process of finalizing her look of ‘First Lady’. And it seems to copy currently the style of Melania Trump !

In fact, the great star of social networks multiplies the appearance of the first lady.

Also, the magazine Public, has compared the style of Kim Kardashian to that of Melania Trump.

Kim Kardashian inspired much of the style Melania Trump.

In fact, she shares the same taste as the old model.

Therefore, we find the same pieces in the closets of the two young women.

One thinks, for example, pumps, military green, the flannel shirts, or even dresses neckline of vertigo.

Beyond style of dress, Kim Kardashian also wants to act as a First lady.

In fact, for some time, she took advantage of her notoriety to release from prison, victims of the judicial system.

In addition, the young woman has made it known that he wanted to become a lawyer.

