Kim Kardashian decided to stop his brand of cosmetics !

Because of the health crisis, the Covid-19, Kim Kardashian stops the manufacturing of its products from cosmetics to her brand of beauty KKW Beauty. MCE tells you more !

Clap end for KKW Beauty ! While the Covid-19 affects more and more people in the Worldthe star of reality tv Kim Kardashian takes a radical decision. It’s finished !

In fact, the sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner can no longer ensure the manufacture of its beauty products. Then, the production of his cosmetics brand mark a pause !

Moreover, it is Kim Kardashian who has announced to his fans. But rather the representatives of his brand, KKW Beauty. Then, they had to give them an explanation.

After them, KKW Beauty must stop the manufacturing of its products immediately. The reason for this ? The governor of Los Angeles, Gavin Newson, provides orders health to the americans.

Thus, they publish a lengthy message on Twitter. “The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding 🙏🏽. “

Kim Kardashian shuts down the makeup

Then, KKW Beauty of Kim Kardashian wishes to thank its fans. In effect, thea cosmetics brand that does not disappoint. Thus, it publishes a press release.

“We were so inspired by the incredible support that we see in our community and we thank you for your patience and your understanding.”

But the fans shouldn’t be afraid ! If they have ordered several cosmetics since the beginning of the containment, the brand is committed to deliver when they can.

They never will forget ! Quite the contrary ! “Your order will be priority as soon as we can resume shipping “one can read in the press release.

Also, fans of Kim Kardashian all seem to understand the situation ! Just read the comments to believe it. In addition, the tweet has been liked by more than 1.7 k likes.

To Our KKW Beauty Family: The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/huihZYgFU1 — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) March 23, 2020

