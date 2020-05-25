Kim Kardashian declares to have taken eight pounds since one year

Kim Kardashian the risk of having to resist the temptations of the culinary on the occasion of the festivals of end of the year.

The star of reality-tv 39-year-old explains that she has gained weight since one year and she is determined to lose it. Result, she went to the gym Saturday night.

“Good, you done a gym session before dinner, what I never do, but I am saying that we need to get out there sooner or later”, said Kim in a video posted on his story Instagram on Saturday, referring to his coach, Melissa Alcantara. “Well, yes, sometimes we let go, and it is necessary to remotivate, this is my case, and I am eight pounds heavier than a year ago, a year and a half.”

“For me to feel good, I really want to me to set a goal in terms of weight, and that means doing sport at any price,” she added. “What are my eating habits. I’m doing a sport, but it is what I eat. But Melissa and I have a huge goal before my 40th birthday.”

Sunday morning, Kim was new to the gym.

“A workout the morning after a night session, there is no better !!!”, she recognized.

A year ago, Kim, who measures 1.60 m, said to weigh 54 kilos, which, at the time, was starting to worry her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner.