Kim Kardashian: Details of her huge divorce revealed!

Kim Kardashian’s divorce documents have just leaked online! Find out all you need to know about his breakup with Kanye West!

It’s official! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to end their union! The two stars formalized their separation a few days ago. And their divorce contract just leaked on the Web.

This is the news that has been freaking out Internet users for several weeks! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to split up after more than 7 years of marriage.

The stars officially broke up on February 19. A shock announcement that shook the Web! It must be said that the couple was one of the most iconic duets in Hollywood!

For now, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband remain very discreet about their divorce. They refuse to talk about their separation in the media. And so many Internet users ask questions!

Indeed, it is difficult to know the two exes have managed to find common ground for their divorce. The influencer and the rapper each have colossal fortunes. So are they going to go to war for the separation of their property?

According to the tabloid The Sun, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have already signed the divorce papers. And surprise! It could be that everything goes for the best between the ex-husbands. Enough to reassure the fans!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST HAVE FOUND COMMON GROUND FOR THEIR WEDDING!

The British magazine also unveiled all the official documents of the divorce of young parents. We can then discover all the details of their separation.

Kim Kardashian has sought divorce for “Irreconcilable Differents.” But be careful! The star doesn’t want to go to war with her ex-husband. On the contrary, it girl decided to reach an amicable settlement with Kanye West.

Young parents want to maintain a balance for the well-being of their families. They will therefore share custody of their 4 children and will not resort to child support.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have also decided to reach an agreement to share their assets equally. Like what, the couple is far from war!

According to several sources close to the family, the ex-husbands are indeed not in conflict. The latter remain on good terms despite all the rumors about them.

« Kim is just disappointed that they couldn’t save their marriage … a happy marriage is about two people, and she didn’t feel like Kanye was willing to make the sacrifices.”

Fortunately, the bomb can count on her loved ones and fans to support her in this ordeal. Internet users are delighted to find the former Kim Kardashian after her breakup!

So, will the girl make a comeback once the divorce proceedings are over? Case to follow!