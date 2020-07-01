Kim Kardashian dethrones his sister and enter in the very closed club of billionaires

Like her husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire. A dream come true for the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, thanks to his cosmetics company KKW Beauty. In fact, the u.s. group of cosmetics Coty has just taken a 20% stake in the beauty products Kim Kardashian West, the promotion of this activity of the business woman of a billion dollars.

Coty will pay $ 200 million, and the group of cosmetic and Kim Kardashian West “is going to concentrate its efforts to enter new product categories and lead a global expansion beyond its existing product lines, existing” noted Coty in a statement, broadcast on Monday 29 June by the AFP. “This partnership will allow me to concentrate on the creative elements, of which I am so passionate about, while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty”, has, for its part, gave the welcome to Kim Kardashian. In January, Coty had bought 51% stake in the brand of Kylie Jenner, the half sister of Kim.

The new state, Kim Kardashian was received with pride by her husband, Kanye West, who also joined the very limited circle in the past month of April. “I’m so proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West to be officially became a billionaire. You suffered the worst of trials and now, God shines on you and your family. So blessed that this is our life. We love you so much,” he said in his Twitter account.

According to The united states Today, Kim Kardashian is, in fact, there is even a multi-millionaire because Forbes estimates the net value of the assets of the star of the reality tv to approximately $ 900 million.