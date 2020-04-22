Kim Kardashian disinfects everything after the cough of Khloe, despite the problems of coronavirus

Kim Kardashian takes no risk!

The star of reality tv show 39-year-old has taken advantage of its history Instagram Wednesday, march 11, to share a few videos of her and her team’s washing his hands and wiping everything in the middle of the growing concerns of the coronavirus.

In a video, Kim said as she started to wipe off almost everything with wipes Clorox – after Khloe kardashian began to cough around it.

“So doc, Khloé me has delivered it, but I don’t want to touch it because I returned it. Do you have a disinfectant? ” Kim said, while pointing the camera towards a makeup kit of a simulation. “I can’t give that to my daughter. “

Kim then grab a wipe Clorox and clean the box.

“This is the new jam that I make every time someone hands me something “, Kim said. “I have seen her coughing and I am not disappointed. “

